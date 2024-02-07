Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aquatic Plant Control Research Program International Biocontrol Collaboration

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Marisa Gaona and Desiree Kapler

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Millions of acres of surface water nationwide are infested with non-indigenous, problem-causing aquatic plants like Eurasian watermilfoil, hydrilla and yellow floating heart. These plants, with no natural enemies in the United States, can be detrimental to our aquatic ecosystems – interfering with navigation, flood control, hydropower production and waterborne recreation.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) faces this challenge daily in the management of more than 5.5-million surface acres of water at its reservoir and navigation projects across the United States. Aquatic plant management in the U.S. costs millions annually to USACE districts and states, primarily through herbicide application. However, other solutions are being explored by USACE’s Aquatic Plant Control Research Program.

    The Aquatic Plant Control Research Program has been leveraging the expertise and world-class facilities of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in the development of management strategies for these non-indigenous aquatic plants. To gain knowledge of these plant species, ERDC’s researchers have fostered international collaborations with partners across the globe. These partnerships are instrumental in gathering year-round data. Their latest effort has taken them to South Korea in the search for a suitable biological control agent for Yellow Floating Heart.

    Watch to learn more.

