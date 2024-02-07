Spaceport Spotlight: 2nd Space Launch Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron which includes the "Space Cowboys", the sole expeditionary unit that specializes in small lift operations, along with the squadron mission integrators and leads speak on their role at the West Coast Spaceport and Test Range, and assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)