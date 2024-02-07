Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spaceport Spotlight: 2nd Space Launch Squadron

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron which includes the "Space Cowboys", the sole expeditionary unit that specializes in small lift operations, along with the squadron mission integrators and leads speak on their role at the West Coast Spaceport and Test Range, and assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912433
    VIRIN: 240208-F-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110117951
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Mission Assurance
    2 SLS
    Space Cowboys
    SLD 30
    Assured Access to Space

