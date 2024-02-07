Sustainment Soldiers give Shoutouts to families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider send video messages to families back home throughout February while deployed to Europe and conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region.



U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Robinson, an Evans, Georgia native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Joshua Whitlock, a Brooklyn, New York native, Soldier assigned to 436th Movement Control Battalion, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Spc. Maguel Squires, an Illinois native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Belcher, a Norfolk, Virginia native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to her family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Pfc. Dewayne Harris, a Selma, Alabama native, Soldier assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Sgt. Clay Jeffery, a Statesboro, Georgia native, Soldier assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Pfc. Tariq Wrighington, a Chicago, Illinois native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Eric Mulcahy, a Twinsburg, Ohio native, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Pfc. Javoris Shepherd, a Thomaston, Georgia native, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Morrow, a Fayetteville, North Carolina native, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.



U.S. Army Sgt. Dachristopher Runoalds-Gray, a Bryan, Texas native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.