    Sustainment Soldiers give Shoutouts to families

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    02.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider send video messages to families back home throughout February while deployed to Europe and conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region.

    U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Robinson, an Evans, Georgia native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Joshua Whitlock, a Brooklyn, New York native, Soldier assigned to 436th Movement Control Battalion, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Spc. Maguel Squires, an Illinois native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Belcher, a Norfolk, Virginia native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to her family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dewayne Harris, a Selma, Alabama native, Soldier assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Sgt. Clay Jeffery, a Statesboro, Georgia native, Soldier assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Pfc. Tariq Wrighington, a Chicago, Illinois native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Eric Mulcahy, a Twinsburg, Ohio native, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Pfc. Javoris Shepherd, a Thomaston, Georgia native, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Morrow, a Fayetteville, North Carolina native, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dachristopher Runoalds-Gray, a Bryan, Texas native, Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a shoutout to his family from Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912407
    VIRIN: 240207-A-CJ193-8219
    Filename: DOD_110117334
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Hometown: BRYAN, TX, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: EVANS, GA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: SELMA, AL, US
    Hometown: THOMASTON, GA, US
    Hometown: TWINSBURG, OH, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

