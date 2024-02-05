Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Dana Trakel Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard holds a retirement ceremony for CSM Dana Trakel. The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Sustainment Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington on Feb 3, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912361
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110115981
    Length: 01:03:20
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    This work, CSM Dana Trakel Retirement Ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

