The Joy of Mocktails

U.S. Army Capt. Nick Seibold, AFNORTH Battalion Bravo Company commander, and Danielle Peterson, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Army Substance Abuse Program specialist, talk about the benefits of enjoying mocktails at SHAPE, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2023. ASAP's mission is to help strengthen the overall fitness and effectiveness of the Army’s workforce, to conserve manpower and enhance the combat readiness of Soldiers within a unit. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)