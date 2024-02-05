Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Joy of Mocktails

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONS, WAL, BELGIUM

    12.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Capt. Nick Seibold, AFNORTH Battalion Bravo Company commander, and Danielle Peterson, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Army Substance Abuse Program specialist, talk about the benefits of enjoying mocktails at SHAPE, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2023. ASAP's mission is to help strengthen the overall fitness and effectiveness of the Army’s workforce, to conserve manpower and enhance the combat readiness of Soldiers within a unit. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 05:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912318
    VIRIN: 231221-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110114981
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONS, WAL, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Joy of Mocktails, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT