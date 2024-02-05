Washington Nationals, military leaders honor Black History Month at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Washington Nationals representatives, military officials and audience members pay homage during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Black History Month, Feb. 2, 2024. Attendees also visited the gravesite of U.S. Army Cpl. Ernest Judson Wilson, who served during World War I and was one of the greatest hitters in the history of the Negro Baseball League. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)