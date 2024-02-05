Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Nationals, military leaders honor Black History Month at Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Washington Nationals representatives, military officials and audience members pay homage during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Black History Month, Feb. 2, 2024. Attendees also visited the gravesite of U.S. Army Cpl. Ernest Judson Wilson, who served during World War I and was one of the greatest hitters in the history of the Negro Baseball League. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912279
    VIRIN: 240202-F-OC840-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113999
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Nationals, military leaders honor Black History Month at Arlington National Cemetery, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Washington Nationals, military leaders honor Black History Month at Arlington National Cemetery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLB
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Black History Month
    Washington Nationals
    JBA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT