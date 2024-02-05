Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #PeopleFirst 2LT Chidimma Ugorji Celebrates Black History Month

    POLAND

    01.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    2nd Lieutenant Chidimma Ugorji, the 601st HSC Maintenance Platoon Leader and a HBCU graduate, talks about how she plans to inspire the next generation of black leaders.

    (Video by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912223
    VIRIN: 240125-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113063
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #PeopleFirst 2LT Chidimma Ugorji Celebrates Black History Month, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Maintainers
    601st ASB
    1CAB
    AboveTheFirst
    Hellions

