2nd Lieutenant Chidimma Ugorji, the 601st HSC Maintenance Platoon Leader and a HBCU graduate, talks about how she plans to inspire the next generation of black leaders.
(Video by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)
This work, #PeopleFirst 2LT Chidimma Ugorji Celebrates Black History Month, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
