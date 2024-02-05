Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hogan's 400

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    12.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    On Dec. 16, 2023, men and women from all over the world gathered in Belgium to commemorate the journey that “Hogan’s 400” undertook during World War II, in the winter of 1944. During the Battle of the Bulge, a contingent of U.S. troops trekked 10.5 miles from Marcouray, Belgium, to Soy to evade surrounding enemy forces. Led by Lt. Col. Samuel Hogan, more than 400 soldiers eluded the opposition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912212
    VIRIN: 231216-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112888
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hogan's 400, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT