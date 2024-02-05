video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912212" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Dec. 16, 2023, men and women from all over the world gathered in Belgium to commemorate the journey that “Hogan’s 400” undertook during World War II, in the winter of 1944. During the Battle of the Bulge, a contingent of U.S. troops trekked 10.5 miles from Marcouray, Belgium, to Soy to evade surrounding enemy forces. Led by Lt. Col. Samuel Hogan, more than 400 soldiers eluded the opposition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)