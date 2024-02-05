On Dec. 16, 2023, men and women from all over the world gathered in Belgium to commemorate the journey that “Hogan’s 400” undertook during World War II, in the winter of 1944. During the Battle of the Bulge, a contingent of U.S. troops trekked 10.5 miles from Marcouray, Belgium, to Soy to evade surrounding enemy forces. Led by Lt. Col. Samuel Hogan, more than 400 soldiers eluded the opposition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
