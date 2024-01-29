Partnership for Peace Consortium celebrates their 25th anniversary, by hosting a week-long conference at the Eisbee Hotel in Grainau, Germany, Dec. 19, 2023. The discussions centered on regional stability in Southeast Europe, particularly delved into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 03:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|912206
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-UN767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112834
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnership for Peace Consortium 25th Anniversary, by SFC Edward French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT