    Partnership for Peace Consortium 25th Anniversary

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    12.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Edward French 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Partnership for Peace Consortium celebrates their 25th anniversary, by hosting a week-long conference at the Eisbee Hotel in Grainau, Germany, Dec. 19, 2023. The discussions centered on regional stability in Southeast Europe, particularly delved into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 03:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 912206
    VIRIN: 240129-A-UN767-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112834
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE

    Germany
    Garmisch
    25th anniversary
    GCMC
    PFPC
    Peace & Security

