Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th Medical reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Video of the 374th medical group made for social media. The 374th MDG provides healthcare services to military members, their families, and other authorized beneficiaries stationed at Yokota Air Base with a range of medical services including primary care, dental care, and specialty care. They also provide medical support through their pharmacy and mental health services, as well as provide emergency medical services. Additionally, the 374th MDG ensures medical personnel and equipment are available to support operational requirements and contingencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 01:36
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 912202
    VIRIN: 240201-F-ZV099-7702
    Filename: DOD_110112733
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Medical reel, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    Yokota Air Base
    USAF
    reel
    374thMDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT