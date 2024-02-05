Video of the 374th medical group made for social media. The 374th MDG provides healthcare services to military members, their families, and other authorized beneficiaries stationed at Yokota Air Base with a range of medical services including primary care, dental care, and specialty care. They also provide medical support through their pharmacy and mental health services, as well as provide emergency medical services. Additionally, the 374th MDG ensures medical personnel and equipment are available to support operational requirements and contingencies.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 01:36
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|912202
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-ZV099-7702
|Filename:
|DOD_110112733
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, 374th Medical reel, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS
