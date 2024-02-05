374th Medical reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video of the 374th medical group made for social media. The 374th MDG provides healthcare services to military members, their families, and other authorized beneficiaries stationed at Yokota Air Base with a range of medical services including primary care, dental care, and specialty care. They also provide medical support through their pharmacy and mental health services, as well as provide emergency medical services. Additionally, the 374th MDG ensures medical personnel and equipment are available to support operational requirements and contingencies.