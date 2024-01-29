Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Michelle C. Skubic and LTG Mark T. Simerly DLA Change of Responsibility Ceremony (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Watch as DLA Director VADM Michelle C. Skubic turns over responsibility of the Defense Logistics Agency to LTG Mark T. Simerly. For more information about DLA visit www.dla.mil.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 912132
    VIRIN: 240202-D-GC213-9214
    Filename: DOD_110111662
    Length: 01:24:22
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Michelle C. Skubic and LTG Mark T. Simerly DLA Change of Responsibility Ceremony (open caption), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

