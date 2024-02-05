Recap: Red Flag 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Kimberly Carr, weapons and tactics officer and instructor pilot for the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La, provides the background and purpose of Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2024. Red Flag exercises give airmen the opportunity to work together with their counterparts across the United States Air Force and its allies and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)