Capt. Kimberly Carr, weapons and tactics officer and instructor pilot for the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La, provides the background and purpose of Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2024. Red Flag exercises give airmen the opportunity to work together with their counterparts across the United States Air Force and its allies and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)
Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 11:53
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|912108
VIRIN:
|240126-F-KW266-2001
Filename:
|DOD_110111058
Length:
|00:00:52
Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recap: Red Flag 24-1, by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
