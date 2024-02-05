Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recap: Red Flag 24-1

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Kimberly Carr, weapons and tactics officer and instructor pilot for the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La, provides the background and purpose of Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2024. Red Flag exercises give airmen the opportunity to work together with their counterparts across the United States Air Force and its allies and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912108
    VIRIN: 240126-F-KW266-2001
    Filename: DOD_110111058
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Recap: Red Flag 24-1, by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Red Flag 24-1

