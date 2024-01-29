U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hosted a Base Recovery After Attack and Airfield Damage Repair training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Feb. 4, 2024. This training event simulated how the joint-force would operate in the event of a foreign attack on U.S. military-owned airfields in Okinawa. MWSS-172 employed the use of explosive ordnance disposal, engineer, maintenance, and communication teams within their squadron for damage assessment and recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|02.04.2024
|02.05.2024 05:58
|B-Roll
|912094
|240204-M-VR996-1001
|DOD_110110782
|00:01:05
|FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, B-Roll of BRAAT/ADR Exercise 2024 Simulated Casualties, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
