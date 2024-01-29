Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of BRAAT/ADR Exercise 2024 Simulated Casualties

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hosted a Base Recovery After Attack and Airfield Damage Repair training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Feb. 4, 2024. This training event simulated how the joint-force would operate in the event of a foreign attack on U.S. military-owned airfields in Okinawa. MWSS-172 employed the use of explosive ordnance disposal, engineer, maintenance, and communication teams within their squadron for damage assessment and recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 05:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912094
    VIRIN: 240204-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110110782
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of BRAAT/ADR Exercise 2024 Simulated Casualties, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Futenma
    MAW
    MWSS-172
    ADR
    MCIPAC
    BRAAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT