    Task Force Jiu-Jitsu-Black Sea opens at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

    ROMANIA

    01.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Soldiers with "Task Force 82" band together to form the Task Force Jiu-jitsu-Black Sea club under the Morale Welfare and Recreation Directorate at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 29, 2024. Lt. Col. Anthony Clas, Public Affairs Officer, 82nd Airborne Division, and Sgt. 1st Class Colin Stewart, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, lead the program, which now has approximately 50 members. The class goes over the fundamentals of self-defense from the Modern Army Combatives Program curriculum to give each student the tools and ability to defend themselves, improve physical fitness, and increase resilience. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 06:16
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    Combatives
    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

