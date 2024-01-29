Task Force Jiu-Jitsu-Black Sea opens at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers and Soldiers with "Task Force 82" band together to form the Task Force Jiu-jitsu-Black Sea club under the Morale Welfare and Recreation Directorate at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 29, 2024. Lt. Col. Anthony Clas, Public Affairs Officer, 82nd Airborne Division, and Sgt. 1st Class Colin Stewart, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, lead the program, which now has approximately 50 members. The class goes over the fundamentals of self-defense from the Modern Army Combatives Program curriculum to give each student the tools and ability to defend themselves, improve physical fitness, and increase resilience. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)