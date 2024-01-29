Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Infantry Division Soldiers Prepare Protective Procedures

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erin Bossen 

    38th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division try on their protective gear during training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Thursday, February 1, 2024. Fitting the protective mask builds soldiers’ confidence in their equipment while ensuring proper protection during a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergency.

    TAGS

    protective gear
    biological defense
    chemical emergency
    radiological readiness
    nuclear safety

