38th Infantry Division Soldiers Prepare Protective Procedures

Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division try on their protective gear during training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Thursday, February 1, 2024. Fitting the protective mask builds soldiers’ confidence in their equipment while ensuring proper protection during a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergency.
02.01.2024
02.03.2024
Video Productions
|00:00:19
|Location:
EDINBURGH, IN, US
