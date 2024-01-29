U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) participate in a birthday run for the Divisions 83rd birthday on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2024. 2d MARDIV's unit run reflects the esprit de corps and camaraderie within the units and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors, both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911990
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110108288
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d Marine Division's 83rd Birthday Motivational Run, by LCpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT