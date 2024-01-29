2d Marine Division's 83rd Birthday Motivational Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) participate in a birthday run for the Divisions 83rd birthday on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2024. 2d MARDIV's unit run reflects the esprit de corps and camaraderie within the units and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors, both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)