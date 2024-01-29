Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division's 83rd Birthday Motivational Run

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) participate in a birthday run for the Divisions 83rd birthday on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2024. 2d MARDIV's unit run reflects the esprit de corps and camaraderie within the units and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors, both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911990
    VIRIN: 240202-M-FL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_110108288
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    This work, 2d Marine Division's 83rd Birthday Motivational Run, by LCpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    motivation
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    brotherhood
    2d marine division

