U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in the annual Kings Games on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. The regiment conducted this field meet and various competitive events to celebrate and honor the patron saint of field artillery, Saint Barbara. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911986
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110108167
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Marines Annual Kings Games 2024, by LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT