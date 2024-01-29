Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Marines Annual Kings Games 2024

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in the annual Kings Games on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. The regiment conducted this field meet and various competitive events to celebrate and honor the patron saint of field artillery, Saint Barbara. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911986
    VIRIN: 240202-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_110108167
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    10th Marine Regiment
    Saint Barabara
    Follow Me
    2dMarDiv
    Kings Games
    Saint Barbara's Day

