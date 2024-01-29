U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, unload tactical vehicles onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, 437th Airlift Wing, during a strategic mobility exercise, as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Joint interoperability between the Air Force and the U.S. Marine Corps enables Marine units to rapidly embark on C-17’s, allowing the Marine Corps to provide support for expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911985
|VIRIN:
|240129-M-PL449-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110108112
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with 3rd LAR load tactical vehicles onto Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft, by LCpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
