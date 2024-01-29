Marines with 3rd LAR load tactical vehicles onto Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, unload tactical vehicles onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, 437th Airlift Wing, during a strategic mobility exercise, as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Joint interoperability between the Air Force and the U.S. Marine Corps enables Marine units to rapidly embark on C-17’s, allowing the Marine Corps to provide support for expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)