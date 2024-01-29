Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units from across 1st Marine Division conduct motorized fire and maneuver training during SLTE 2-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, conduct a motorized live-fire range during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 113, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 23, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911977
    VIRIN: 240123-M-GV442-7139
    Filename: DOD_110107927
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units from across 1st Marine Division conduct motorized fire and maneuver training during SLTE 2-25, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    JLTV
    MTVR
    1STMARDIV
    TTECG
    USMCNEWS
    RANGE111

