U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, conduct a motorized live-fire range during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 113, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 23, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911977
|VIRIN:
|240123-M-GV442-7139
|Filename:
|DOD_110107927
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Units from across 1st Marine Division conduct motorized fire and maneuver training during SLTE 2-25, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
