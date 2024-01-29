Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines conduct urban fundamentals while participating in SLTE 2-24

U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, conduct urban fundamentals during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 111, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, January 25, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones)
