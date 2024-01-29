Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines conduct urban fundamentals while participating in SLTE 2-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, conduct urban fundamentals during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 111, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 25, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911965
    VIRIN: 240125-M-UY548-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107649
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines conduct urban fundamentals while participating in SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfighting
    1/4
    Integrated Training Exercise
    ITX
    TTECG
    USMCNEWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT