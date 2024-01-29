U.S. Marine Corps 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, operate radio communication equipment during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 24, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Connor Webb)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911959
|VIRIN:
|240124-M-KP894-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107587
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with 1/4 conduct a FSCX while participating in SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Connor Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
