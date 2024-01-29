Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logisticians move M88 armor vehicles in Poland

    WEDRZYN, POLAND

    02.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division move an M88 armored recovery vehicle to a 703rd Brigade Support Battalion gunnery exercise in Wedrzyn, Poland, Feb. 1, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 04:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911885
    VIRIN: 240201-A-CJ193-5839
    Filename: DOD_110106865
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WEDRZYN, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    This work, Logisticians move M88 armor vehicles in Poland, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

