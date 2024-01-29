U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct motivational run to commemorate the 83rd birthday of 2d Marine Division on Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 1, 2024. 2d Marine Division's unit run reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within the unit and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. William Reckley)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911850
|VIRIN:
|240201-M-LW201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110106032
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2dMARDIV 83rd Birthday Run sUAS coverage, by 1LT William Reckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
