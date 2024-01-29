Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2dMARDIV 83rd Birthday Run sUAS coverage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. William Reckley 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct motivational run to commemorate the 83rd birthday of 2d Marine Division on Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 1, 2024. 2d Marine Division's unit run reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within the unit and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. William Reckley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911850
    VIRIN: 240201-M-LW201-1001
    Filename: DOD_110106032
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2dMARDIV 83rd Birthday Run sUAS coverage, by 1LT William Reckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    marines
    2MEF
    SUAS
    followmedivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT