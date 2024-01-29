2024 Winter/Snow B-roll footage at Arlington National Cemetery.
Time Stamps Location Description:
00:00 - 00:25: Section 64
00:26 - 00:38: Columbarium CT 7
00:39 - 01:05: U.S. Coast Guard Memorial | Dewey Drive facing Section 34
01:06 - 01:11: Tomb of the Unknown Mall | Steps
01:12 - 01:26: Memorial Amphitheater
01:27 - 01:32: John Dill Statue | Section 32
01:33 - 01:35: Jesup Drive
01:36 - 01:40: Section 3
01:41 - 01:52: U.S. Coast Guard Memorial and Section 8 | North Pole Discovery Memorial
01:53 - 01:57: Section 3
01:58 - 02:24: Section 64 | Patton Circle | Pentagon Group Burial Marker and Section 64/65 facing Air Force Memorial.
02:25 - 03:11: Columbarium | CT 5
03:12- 3:20: Rough Rider Memorial | Section 22
03:21 - 03:30: USS Maine Memorial | Section 24
03:31 - 04:33: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911824
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-YL265-1749
|Filename:
|DOD_110105582
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
