    Winter 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    2024 Winter/Snow B-roll footage at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Time Stamps Location Description:

    00:00 - 00:25: Section 64
    00:26 - 00:38: Columbarium CT 7
    00:39 - 01:05: U.S. Coast Guard Memorial | Dewey Drive facing Section 34
    01:06 - 01:11: Tomb of the Unknown Mall | Steps
    01:12 - 01:26: Memorial Amphitheater
    01:27 - 01:32: John Dill Statue | Section 32
    01:33 - 01:35: Jesup Drive
    01:36 - 01:40: Section 3
    01:41 - 01:52: U.S. Coast Guard Memorial and Section 8 | North Pole Discovery Memorial
    01:53 - 01:57: Section 3
    01:58 - 02:24: Section 64 | Patton Circle | Pentagon Group Burial Marker and Section 64/65 facing Air Force Memorial.
    02:25 - 03:11: Columbarium | CT 5
    03:12- 3:20: Rough Rider Memorial | Section 22
    03:21 - 03:30: USS Maine Memorial | Section 24
    03:31 - 04:33: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911824
    VIRIN: 240119-A-YL265-1749
    Filename: DOD_110105582
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Snow
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Winter
    ANC
    U.S. Army

