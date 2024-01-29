As snow gently blankets these sacred grounds, witness the solemnity and grace that envelopes the final resting place of our nation's heroes. The markers that honor the brave men and women who served our country stand out against the snow. Our journey pays tribute to the history of each headstone and niche, reminding us of the sacrifices our service members and their families made and their enduring legacy at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911820
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-YL265-3150
|Filename:
|DOD_110105505
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Snowfall at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
