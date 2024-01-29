Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snowfall at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    As snow gently blankets these sacred grounds, witness the solemnity and grace that envelopes the final resting place of our nation's heroes. The markers that honor the brave men and women who served our country stand out against the snow. Our journey pays tribute to the history of each headstone and niche, reminding us of the sacrifices our service members and their families made and their enduring legacy at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 13:32
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Winter
    B-Roll
    ANC

