NAVEUR-NAVAF band performs in Finland

The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) band performs at a concert in Turku, Finland, Jan. 29, 2024. In addition to the Turku concert, the five-day visit will include concerts at the Help Center for Ukrainians, Kauniala Veteran’s Hospital, Vaskivuori High School, Marjatta Schools, and U.S. Embassy to Finland, as well as workshops with students from Vaskivuori High School. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911814
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-HS181-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110105405
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|TURKU, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
