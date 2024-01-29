Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 African American/Black History Month

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    This year for the African American/Black History Month observance, Mrs. Yolanda Webb, the Military Equal Opportunity Specialist, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited Chicago, in a self-guided tour, to explore Chicago's Black Renaissance.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:00
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US

