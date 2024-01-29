2024 African American/Black History Month

This year for the African American/Black History Month observance, Mrs. Yolanda Webb, the Military Equal Opportunity Specialist, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited Chicago, in a self-guided tour, to explore Chicago's Black Renaissance.
