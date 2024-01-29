HABU Exercise: Training EOD Technicians

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dawson Hindman, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight training noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks on the purpose of the HABU Exercise and its importance to training future EOD technicians at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. “Initial success or total failure” are the words that EOD lives by. These words highlight the severity of any mistake and the challenging nature of their field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|01.24.2024
|02.01.2024 02:22
|PSA
|911754
|240124-F-KM882-9001
|DOD_110104476
|00:02:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
