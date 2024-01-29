Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HABU Exercise: Training EOD Technicians

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dawson Hindman, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight training noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks on the purpose of the HABU Exercise and its importance to training future EOD technicians at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. “Initial success or total failure” are the words that EOD lives by. These words highlight the severity of any mistake and the challenging nature of their field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 02:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911754
    VIRIN: 240124-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_110104476
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    EOD
    Training
    35FW

