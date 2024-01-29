HABU Exercise: Training EOD Technicians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dawson Hindman, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight training noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks on the purpose of the HABU Exercise and its importance to training future EOD technicians at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. “Initial success or total failure” are the words that EOD lives by. These words highlight the severity of any mistake and the challenging nature of their field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)