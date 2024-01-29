Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA (Stephen Dupak, DLA Distribution Tobyhanna) (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Stephen Dupak, DLA Distribution Tobyhanna. His life philosophy is all about service--service as a Marine and service to his community. Stephen is sure to inspire you! #FacesofDLA #DLADistribution

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 20:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911738
    VIRIN: 240131-D-LU733-3651
    Filename: DOD_110103806
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA (Stephen Dupak, DLA Distribution Tobyhanna) (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

