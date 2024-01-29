Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ft. Campbell Wellness Council Overview

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Members of the USAG Fort Campbell Civilian Workforce who participated during a Leadership Fort Campbell were posed a problem statement, "How do we make Fort Campbell a Healthy place to work and live"? Their solution was the creation of the Wellness Council.

    TAGS

    Wellness council, Wellness Program

