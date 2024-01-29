USAG Ft. Campbell Wellness Council Overview

Members of the USAG Fort Campbell Civilian Workforce who participated during a Leadership Fort Campbell were posed a problem statement, "How do we make Fort Campbell a Healthy place to work and live"? Their solution was the creation of the Wellness Council.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911720
|VIRIN:
|240131-D-JS100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110103242
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
