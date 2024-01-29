The Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine Wormuth, visits Fort Cavazos and meets with different leaders and soldiers across the installation at Fort Cavazos, Texas, January 30-31st, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ty Baggerly)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911700
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-RE517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102984
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Fort Cavazos, by SGT Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT