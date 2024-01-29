Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army Visits Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ty Baggerly 

    III Armored Corps

    The Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine Wormuth, visits Fort Cavazos and meets with different leaders and soldiers across the installation at Fort Cavazos, Texas, January 30-31st, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ty Baggerly)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911700
    VIRIN: 240130-A-RE517-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102984
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Fort Cavazos, by SGT Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECARMY
    IIIAC
    FortCavazos

