    Appointment of Monica Williams into Senior Executive Service

    01.30.2024

    Ms. Monica Williams, director of acquisitions for National Guard Bureau, will finalize her appointment into the Senior Executive Service during a ceremony in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, January 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. Lt Gen Marc Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, will preside over the ceremony. As director of acquisitions, Williams oversees and manages all delegable contracting, grant/assistance authority for the chief of the National Guard Bureau, including the oversight and administration of all NGB contracts, grants, cooperative agreements, and inter-service agreements for the National Guard in all 54 states, territories, and district. The Senior Executive Service was established in 1979: its members are recruited for their shared values, a broad governmental perspective, and solid executive skills.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:48
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:45:48
