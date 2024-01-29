Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disposition Services Supports Training Ranges and the Warfighter

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Jason Shamberger 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    There are multiple ways the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services supports warfighters around the world, and one of those methods is providing reutilized equipment to training ranges used by the military services. On these ranges, the warfighter is able to make use of equipment and tactical vehicles to better simulate real world scenarios – making their training more realistic and better preparing personnel for what they will encounter in the field. Two of the ranges receiving support discuss their missions and what this support from Disposition Services means to service members who train at their sites.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911591
    VIRIN: 231002-D-AU600-2000
    Filename: DOD_110100985
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    JRTC
    DLA
    Disposition Services
    NTTR

