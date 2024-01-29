Disposition Services Supports Training Ranges and the Warfighter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There are multiple ways the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services supports warfighters around the world, and one of those methods is providing reutilized equipment to training ranges used by the military services. On these ranges, the warfighter is able to make use of equipment and tactical vehicles to better simulate real world scenarios – making their training more realistic and better preparing personnel for what they will encounter in the field. Two of the ranges receiving support discuss their missions and what this support from Disposition Services means to service members who train at their sites.