Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard, load simulated casualties into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 during Devil Strike, 1st BCT’s culminating training exercise before a scheduled rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, to test their readiness to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

