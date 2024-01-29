Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard, load simulated casualties into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 during Devil Strike, 1st BCT’s culminating training exercise before a scheduled rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, to test their readiness to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911571
    VIRIN: 240124-A-JA130-9228
    Filename: DOD_110100712
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    This work, Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, by PFC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division, 1st Brigade Combat Team, Air Force, Medics, Evacuation

