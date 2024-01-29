Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations

U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard, load simulated casualties into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 during Devil Strike, 1st BCT’s culminating training exercise before a scheduled rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, to test their readiness to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|01.24.2024
|01.30.2024 10:26
|Video Productions
|911571
|240124-A-JA130-9228
|DOD_110100712
|00:00:33
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|1
|1
