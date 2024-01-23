Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Join the Army for a day

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett, the 80th TASS Training Center partners with the Paso Robles Recruiting Station for the “Join the Army for a day” program to provide potential recruits a chance to visit a military installation, speak with Soldiers and ask questions. On January 27, 2024, four young adults and one parent visited FHL and had the opportunity to speak with many Soldiers, visit several sites and the rare experience of using simulators.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:20
    Category: Video Productions
    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US

    U.S. Army
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command
    Be All You Can Be
    80th TTC

