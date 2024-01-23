Fort Hunter Liggett, the 80th TASS Training Center partners with the Paso Robles Recruiting Station for the “Join the Army for a day” program to provide potential recruits a chance to visit a military installation, speak with Soldiers and ask questions. On January 27, 2024, four young adults and one parent visited FHL and had the opportunity to speak with many Soldiers, visit several sites and the rare experience of using simulators.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911510
|VIRIN:
|240127-A-OV743-5321
|Filename:
|DOD_110099729
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Join the Army for a day, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
