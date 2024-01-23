video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Hunter Liggett, the 80th TASS Training Center partners with the Paso Robles Recruiting Station for the “Join the Army for a day” program to provide potential recruits a chance to visit a military installation, speak with Soldiers and ask questions. On January 27, 2024, four young adults and one parent visited FHL and had the opportunity to speak with many Soldiers, visit several sites and the rare experience of using simulators.