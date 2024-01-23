Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Potable Water Mission Jan 2024

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, 87th Troop Command, and Fort Chaffee have provided more than 32,000 gallons of potable water to Dallas, Sebastian, Clark, Searcy, and Phillips counties, since January 18th.

    (Video by Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

