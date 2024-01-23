Potable Water Mission Jan 2024

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, 87th Troop Command, and Fort Chaffee have provided more than 32,000 gallons of potable water to Dallas, Sebastian, Clark, Searcy, and Phillips counties, since January 18th.
(Video by Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911434
|VIRIN:
|240123-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110098956
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, US
|Hometown:
|OKOLONA, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
