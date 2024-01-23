A Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) Stryker conducts maneuver training on the Eastern Flank. The M-SHORAD is capable of providing short range Air Defense to units over a variety of rugged terrain and weather conditions. The system has enhanced survivability, maneuverability, and firepower to ensure mission success in any given terrain, climate, or mission type.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911413
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-KX519-5497
|Filename:
|DOD_110098831
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SK
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, M-SHORAD Operation Eastern Flank, by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
