Alpha Battery, 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion redeploys from NATO’s Eastern Flank

ANSBACH, Germany — Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, is set to host a redeployment ceremony in Ansbach, Germany, at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2024.



The unit, part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was the first in the U.S. Army to field and test four prototype Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) systems. It provides short-range air defense to protect forces against fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aerial system threats.



“This deployment was the first step toward reintroducing integrated maneuver short-range air defense. Our Soldiers, NCOs, and officers have all developed immensely,” said U.S. Army Capt. Michael Archer, Alpha Battery 5-4 commander. “Alpha Battery stepped up to the challenge and achieved greatness throughout the first operational deployment of the M-SHORAD.”



Integrating SHORAD into Army maneuver operations is a deliberate process that involves building credible capabilities and conducting joint training and operations with maneuver forces. This deployment has yielded lessons and recommendations for system and operational improvements. During the deployment, Soldiers collaborated with NATO and other partner nations.



With a significant presence across the Eastern Flank, Alpha Battery has played a crucial role in defending infrastructure and supporting U.S. and NATO forces.



“At each location, our forces defend key infrastructure, support U.S. and NATO units, and provide base defense,” Archer said. “The air defense mission here encompasses many different tasks in support of U.S. and NATO goals.”



The rapid deployment to Poland, Slovakia, and Romania underscores our commitment to readiness and interoperability with host nations, bolstering our capabilities and strengthening integration for regional security and stability.



Elements of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 1-62 Air Defense Battalion remain forward deployed to safeguard NATO's eastern flank from hostile activity and hostile influence.



This redeployment ceremony event is open to media, friends, and Family. For additional information, contact 10th AAMDC Public Affairs at +49 (0)611.143.542.2872 or USARMY.Rheinland-Pfalz.10AAMDC.PAO@army.mil.

