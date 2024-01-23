9TH MSC 2023 YEAR IN REVIEW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 9th MSC is the most racially, ethnically and language diverse command in the U.S. Army with a footprint covering seven time zones, three countries, three U.S. Territories, and three U.S. States. During 2023 soldiers from the command executed multiple worldwide missions with its joint partners to increase collaboration and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Video produced, planned and edited by SFC Jerimiah Richardson



Majority of B-roll is from Sgt. Mason Runyon



With special B-roll contributions by:

Sgt. Teresa Cantero

Sgt. Edwin Basa

Spc Devin Serrano-Diaz