The 9th MSC is the most racially, ethnically and language diverse command in the U.S. Army with a footprint covering seven time zones, three countries, three U.S. Territories, and three U.S. States. During 2023 soldiers from the command executed multiple worldwide missions with its joint partners to increase collaboration and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Video produced, planned and edited by SFC Jerimiah Richardson
Majority of B-roll is from Sgt. Mason Runyon
With special B-roll contributions by:
Sgt. Teresa Cantero
Sgt. Edwin Basa
Spc Devin Serrano-Diaz
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 20:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|911354
|VIRIN:
|240106-A-XI680-5812
|Filename:
|DOD_110097987
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 9TH MSC 2023 YEAR IN REVIEW, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT