    9TH MSC 2023 YEAR IN REVIEW

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 9th MSC is the most racially, ethnically and language diverse command in the U.S. Army with a footprint covering seven time zones, three countries, three U.S. Territories, and three U.S. States. During 2023 soldiers from the command executed multiple worldwide missions with its joint partners to increase collaboration and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.


    Video produced, planned and edited by SFC Jerimiah Richardson

    Majority of B-roll is from Sgt. Mason Runyon

    With special B-roll contributions by:
    Sgt. Teresa Cantero
    Sgt. Edwin Basa
    Spc Devin Serrano-Diaz

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 20:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911354
    VIRIN: 240106-A-XI680-5812
    Filename: DOD_110097987
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9TH MSC 2023 YEAR IN REVIEW, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    9th Mission Support Command
    We are the Pacific

