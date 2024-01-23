Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Cafe Culinary Specialist Thanksgiving Meal 2023 B-Roll Package

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A B-Roll package covering Culinary Specialists, food, as well as service activities during the Falcon Brigade's Thanksgiving Meal Service November 21st, 2023 at the Falcon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Fort Liberty. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 00:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911340
    VIRIN: 231121-A-JI367-5444
    Filename: DOD_110097618
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: NC, US

    This work, Falcon Cafe Culinary Specialist Thanksgiving Meal 2023 B-Roll Package, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

