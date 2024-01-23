A B-Roll package covering Culinary Specialists, food, as well as service activities during the Falcon Brigade's Thanksgiving Meal Service November 21st, 2023 at the Falcon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Fort Liberty. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 00:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911340
|VIRIN:
|231121-A-JI367-5444
|Filename:
|DOD_110097618
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Cafe Culinary Specialist Thanksgiving Meal 2023 B-Roll Package, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Culinary Specialist
Dining facility (DFAC)
LEAVE A COMMENT