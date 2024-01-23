JRTC 23-10 Rail Download Operations

The Falcon Brigade with the assistance of 359th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), conducted vehicle download operations at the Rail Download Node located at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 20:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911333
|VIRIN:
|230918-A-JI367-7747
|Filename:
|DOD_110097445
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Operational readiness exercise
