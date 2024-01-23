Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 23-10 Rail Download Operations

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The Falcon Brigade with the assistance of 359th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), conducted vehicle download operations at the Rail Download Node located at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911333
    VIRIN: 230918-A-JI367-7747
    Filename: DOD_110097445
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 23-10 Rail Download Operations, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational readiness exercise

    JRTC
    JRTC 23-10
    2nd Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division

