Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Brigade JRTC Rotation 23-10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The Falcon Brigade traveled to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson in September 2023 to conduct a month-long training exercise in preparation of taking on the role of the Immediate Response Force within the 82nd Airborne Division, ready to answer the Nation's call at a moment's notice and deploy anywhere in the world in 18 hours. Through the exercise the Brigade was tested across multiple fronts, spectrums and domains of combat, tactics, logistics and communications as they simulated large scale combat and stability operations against a simulated opposing force and civilian population. These unique training exercises are extremely important to maneuver brigades as it allows them to test various approaches to achieving mission success amongst a chaotic and responsive environment. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911332
    VIRIN: 231025-A-JI367-3980
    Filename: DOD_110097442
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Brigade JRTC Rotation 23-10, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airborne operations

    Operational readiness exercise

    TAGS

    JRTC
    JRTC 23-10
    2nd Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT