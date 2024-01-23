The Falcon Brigade traveled to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson in September 2023 to conduct a month-long training exercise in preparation of taking on the role of the Immediate Response Force within the 82nd Airborne Division, ready to answer the Nation's call at a moment's notice and deploy anywhere in the world in 18 hours. Through the exercise the Brigade was tested across multiple fronts, spectrums and domains of combat, tactics, logistics and communications as they simulated large scale combat and stability operations against a simulated opposing force and civilian population. These unique training exercises are extremely important to maneuver brigades as it allows them to test various approaches to achieving mission success amongst a chaotic and responsive environment. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong
This work, Falcon Brigade JRTC Rotation 23-10, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airborne operations
Operational readiness exercise
