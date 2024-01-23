Falcon Brigade Thanksgiving Meal 2023

The Falcon Brigade held a Thanksgiving Meal at the Falcon Warrior Restaurant on Fort Liberty, North Carolina Tuesday, November 21st, 2023. Doing so allows the unit to celebrate its Paratroopers and Culinary Specialists as well as to start off the Thanksgiving holiday period. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong
|11.21.2023
|01.26.2024 19:22
|Video Productions
|911331
|231121-A-JI367-1914
|DOD_110097410
|00:01:36
|NC, US
|0
|0
