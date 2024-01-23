Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Brigade Thanksgiving Meal 2023

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The Falcon Brigade held a Thanksgiving Meal at the Falcon Warrior Restaurant on Fort Liberty, North Carolina Tuesday, November 21st, 2023. Doing so allows the unit to celebrate its Paratroopers and Culinary Specialists as well as to start off the Thanksgiving holiday period. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911331
    VIRIN: 231121-A-JI367-1914
    Filename: DOD_110097410
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NC, US

    This work, Falcon Brigade Thanksgiving Meal 2023, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary Specialist

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    DFAC
    DFAC Dining facility
    Thanksgiving 2023
    Falcon's Nest Warrior Restaurant

