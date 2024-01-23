Falcon Brigade Thanksgiving Meal 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Falcon Brigade held a Thanksgiving Meal at the Falcon Warrior Restaurant on Fort Liberty, North Carolina Tuesday, November 21st, 2023. Doing so allows the unit to celebrate its Paratroopers and Culinary Specialists as well as to start off the Thanksgiving holiday period. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

