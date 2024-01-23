Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Brigade JRTC 23-10 Live Fire Exercise

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The Falcon Brigade conducted a brigade-sized Live Fire Exercise (LFX) as a culmination event during its rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center(JRTC) October 8th, 2023 on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Multiple battalions operated simultaneously across JRTC's Peason Ridge Live Fire Training Area, covering multiple ranges in multi-objective live-fire lanes. Being able to facilitate this level and complexity of training is essential to unit and mission readiness as the Falcon Brigade prepares to take on the role of the Immediate Response Force within the Division, ready to answer the Nation's call at a moment's notice and deploy anywhere in the world in 18 hours. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong and the JRTC OCT media team

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911326
    VIRIN: 231008-A-JI367-7678
    Filename: DOD_110097333
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Brigade JRTC 23-10 Live Fire Exercise, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live-fire exercise

    Live-fire range

    TAGS

    JRTC 23-10
    2nd Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division

