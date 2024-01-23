Falcon Brigade JRTC 23-10 Live Fire Exercise

The Falcon Brigade conducted a brigade-sized Live Fire Exercise (LFX) as a culmination event during its rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center(JRTC) October 8th, 2023 on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Multiple battalions operated simultaneously across JRTC's Peason Ridge Live Fire Training Area, covering multiple ranges in multi-objective live-fire lanes. Being able to facilitate this level and complexity of training is essential to unit and mission readiness as the Falcon Brigade prepares to take on the role of the Immediate Response Force within the Division, ready to answer the Nation's call at a moment's notice and deploy anywhere in the world in 18 hours. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong and the JRTC OCT media team
