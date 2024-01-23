Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A glimpse into the force: Poquoson HS explores careers

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Students involved in a Military Science Course at Poquoson High School listen during a panel of enlisted and commission Airmen at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2024. The students visited various units throughout the day and engaged with service members to inquire about military service. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911323
    VIRIN: 240126-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_110097285
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

    TAGS

    culture
    recruitment
    connection
    Poquoson
    Military Science

