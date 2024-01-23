Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In case you missed it: 2023 Year in Review

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Year in Review video is a snapshot of another historic year at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Each Airmen, Soldier, and civilian team member played a vital role in enriching connection and culture, igniting the warfighter imperative, and modernizing our force and infrastructure; we are ready to take on 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911310
    VIRIN: 240109-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_110097079
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

    This work, In case you missed it: 2023 Year in Review , by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    accomplishments
    Modernization
    Year in Review 2023
    Igniting the Warfighter
    Connection and Culture

