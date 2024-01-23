The Year in Review video is a snapshot of another historic year at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Each Airmen, Soldier, and civilian team member played a vital role in enriching connection and culture, igniting the warfighter imperative, and modernizing our force and infrastructure; we are ready to take on 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 16:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911310
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110097079
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, In case you missed it: 2023 Year in Review , by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
