Military members sing a local rendition of a holiday carol at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 24, 2023. Airmen and Soldiers came together to embrace the joint cultures from both sides of JBLE in celebration of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force multimedia by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr. and Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911308
|VIRIN:
|231224-F-QI804-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_110097064
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force's 12 Days of Valor: A Holiday Tribute, by A1C Olivia Bithell and SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
