Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force's 12 Days of Valor: A Holiday Tribute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell and Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Military members sing a local rendition of a holiday carol at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 24, 2023. Airmen and Soldiers came together to embrace the joint cultures from both sides of JBLE in celebration of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force multimedia by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr. and Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911308
    VIRIN: 231224-F-QI804-1203
    Filename: DOD_110097064
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force's 12 Days of Valor: A Holiday Tribute, by A1C Olivia Bithell and SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Air Force
    Army
    Carols
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT