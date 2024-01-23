Air Force's 12 Days of Valor: A Holiday Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military members sing a local rendition of a holiday carol at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 24, 2023. Airmen and Soldiers came together to embrace the joint cultures from both sides of JBLE in celebration of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force multimedia by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr. and Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)