DLA Warfighter First!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA in the Nation's Combat Logistics Support Agency, this means that our team is all about supporting the Warfighter First and always. We provide critical logistics services and supply thousands of items to keep the military ready. For more information on how DLA can support you, visit: www.dla.mil