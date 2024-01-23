Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA 56th Annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency 56th Annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony celebrates team DLA and the amazing accomplishments of 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 21:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911210
    VIRIN: 240125-O-GC213-1949
    Filename: DOD_110095467
    Length: 01:03:00
    Location: US

